Island Guests

Not Available

"If only these walls could speak and tell us their stories" Based on the same name novel by Vonne van der Meer, the movie is set on the Dutch island Vlieland, telling the diverse stories of the people visiting cottage Duinroos (Dune rose) over the course of the summer. Against the background of the idyllic nature, the individual stories of the guests develop as their relational perils and personal moments of love, desire, loss and trust show the world as it is. Without knowing, and almost imperceptibly, the visitors' lives intertwine and join into one story.