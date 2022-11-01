1957

Island in the Sun

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 11th, 1957

Studio

Darryl F. Zanuck Productions

Set on a fictitious island in the Carribean during colonial British rule. It focuses on the life of a young charismatic and handsome black male with political aspirations. He finds himself confused on returning home when his romantic liaison with a white female tends to conflict with his political views. As rumor has it an interracial screen kiss caused quite a commotion in the U.S. when the film was released. The plot is further strengthened by a look at the lives of a white ex-pat family also living on the island. The family has to deal with problems of infidelity, racism and murder.

Cast

Joan FontaineMavis Norman
Dorothy DandridgeMargot Seaton
Joan CollinsJocelyn Fleury
Michael RennieHilary Carson
Harry BelafonteDavid Boyeur
Diana WynyardMrs. Fleury

