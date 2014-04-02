2014

Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman (“Million Dollar Baby”) narrates the documentary about the incredible true story of nature’s greatest explorers—lemurs. Captured with IMAX® 3D cameras, “Island of Lemurs: Madagascar” takes audiences on a spectacular journey to the remote and wondrous world of Madagascar. Lemurs arrived there as castaways millions of years ago and evolved into hundreds of diverse species but are now highly endangered. Join trailblazing scientist Patricia Wright on her lifelong mission to help these strange and adorable creatures survive in the modern world