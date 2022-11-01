Not Available

Fifteen-year-old Masaharu (Yanagisawa Daisuke) lives on the small island of Aogashima, which has a population of 197. On the island, life is simple and facilities are spare. As there are no high schools on the island, Masaharu, in his final year of junior high, will be leaving for Tokyo after he graduates. He is the editor of Blue Island Times, the local newspaper he started with a friend, who has hit on hard times in Tokyo. One day, Yuki (Naka Riisa) transfers from the city to his island school, and Masaharu is immediately smitten. As the two grow closer, Masaharu discovers his new friend's secret...