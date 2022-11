Not Available

Escape to the sparkling turquoise waters of the Caribbean with this travelogue that explores the Bahamas, Jamaica and Santo Domingo. First, find relaxation and enchantment in Nassau and Bahaman islands such as Eleuthera and Paradise Island. Next, explore the playful spirit and natural beauty of exotic Jamaica. And finally, visit the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, where sea and mountain combine to form a mesmerizing landscape.