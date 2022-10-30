Isle of Man Tourist Trophy 2013, The TT Experience

Not Available

The Isle of Man TT 2013 delivered all that was expected of it and more! This sports documentary captures the atmosphere, excitement and sheer speed of the greatest road race on Earth. Michael Dunlop proved he’d come of age as a great road racer with four wins in one week. John McGuinness, Bruce Anstey, Guy Martin and other stars battled Dunlop every inch of the way in some of the closest racing ever seen at the TT. James Hillier and Dean Harrison led the charge for a new generation of road racers while Australian star Josh Brookes set an incredible newcomers lap record in excess of 127mph! It’s all here including brilliant on-board and helicopter footage as well as awesome super-slow-motion shots that will take your breath away.