Isle of Man TT: 2013 Review

Not Available

The Official Review of the 2013 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy brings you the most exciting action from every race. Featuring stunning highlights from astounding on-bike footage, incredible trackside shots and breath-taking aerial camerawork as riders pit themselves against each other, and the 37.73 mile Mountain Course. This upcoming release from Duke captures the very essence of the TT as riders hurtle along narrow public roads at almost unimaginable speeds in the pursuit of racing glory. With expert commentary this really is road racing at its best.