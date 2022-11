Not Available

In 2015, Syrians were being relocated by the UN across Scotland. After hearing that some families were homed on the remote Isle of Bute, filmmaker Laura Wadha decided to make a film about Mounzer, a Syrian barber who settled in a little Scottish village with his family.Haunted by the ghost of war, he is trying to build a home for himself and his children. The barber shop welcomes locals and soon the community adopts them.