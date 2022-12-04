Ismaeell il Demone - Ismaeell the Demon

Not Available

A somewhat clumsy and simpleton policewoman comes into contact with an evil entity. The entity makes her dream of her heinous crimes before they are committed. Apparently bad dreams that will become more and more detailed and real until they turn into daytime visions. The entity hides itself in a cloak that takes possession of a person, transforming him into a murderer. Only at the end the twist, the policewoman will bravely face this entity's evil with a difficult choice to protect the one she loves.