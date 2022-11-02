1954

Isn't Life Wonderful!

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    November 9th, 1954

    Studio

    Not Available

    Around the turn of the century, in England, alcoholic Uncle Willie is the bane of his family, of which his brother-in-law (Cecil Parker) is the family spokesman. It is decided to let Uncle Willie buy a bicycle shop in order to impress Virginia van Stuyden, an American heiress in love with Frank. This pleases Uncle Willie's young nephew, Charles, (who also serves as a commentator throughout the film.) Complications arise when stuffy lord, Sir George Probus, at whose home Virginia is staying, becomes stuffy-Brit shocked when she attends a carnival. Virginia is also irked because Frank isn't more manly. They nearly all turn up at a convalescent home, where Uncle Willie brings the young lovers together, and announces that milk will be his only beverage-of-choice in the future.

    Cast

    		Cecil ParkerCharles, the boy's father
    		Eileen HerlieIsabel, the boy's mother
    		Donald WolfitWillie, the boy's uncle
    		Eleanor SummerfieldKate, Willie's wife
    		Robert UrquhartFrank, Charles' brother
    		Dianne FosterVirginia, a young lady from America

    View Full Cast >

    Images