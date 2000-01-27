Isn't She Great

An unsuccessful over-the-top actress becomes a successful over-the-top authoress in this biography of Jacqueline Susann, the famed writer of "The Valley Of The Dolls" and other trashy novels. Facing a failing career, Susann meets a successful promoter who becomes her husband. After several failures to place her in commercials and a TV quiz show, he hits upon the idea for her to become a writer. In the pre-60's, her books were looked upon as trash and non-printable. But then the sexual revolution hit and an audience was born for her books. The story shows the hidden behind the scenes story of Susan's life, including her autistic son and her continuing bout with cancer that she hid up to her death
|Nathan Lane
|Irving Mansfield
|Stockard Channing
|Florence Maybelle
|David Hyde Pierce
|Michael Hastings
|John Cleese
|Henry Marcus
|John Larroquette
|Maury Manning
|Amanda Peet
|Debbie
