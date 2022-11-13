The childhood traumas of a solitary young man have a determinative effect on the formation of his personality and sexual behavior and have turned him into a rapist with the angelic face. One day, the young man, Giorgos, confides his secret to a friend and colleague named Toni, who advises him to visit a psychiatrist. At the same time, he encourages him to have a relationship with a colleague of theirs named Kaiti, who seems to be interested in him. But the police, who had been looking looking for the perpetrator all this time, finally appear.
