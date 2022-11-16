Isogaisa - the movie

Not Available

The Isogaisa festival runs for a week starting with lectures, workshops and nature walks from Monday until Thursday and then has its main events during the weekend. Another festival in this area of Norway is Riddu Riddu that is similar in the way that it has a focus on Sami culture and connection to other indigenous people but is without the focus on shamanism, traditional beliefs and practices. The festival 2014 included joiking courses, name giving ceremonies, shaman performances, chocolate ceremony, concerts, folklore, dance parties, nightlife, archery training and much more.