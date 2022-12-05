Isoginchiyaku

Not Available

An afternoon in August. Arata gets a ticket to stay at a high-rise hotel in Shinjuku. He invites his friends, Kenji and Mayu, to stay in his luxurious room overlooking the city of Shinjuku. When they leave in the evening, Arata calls his girlfriend Kay-chan.These are the young people of today, hedonistic and carefree. The camera never leaves the room and continues to show their actions, which are neither acted nor improvised, in long takes. In an ambiguity that is neither drama nor documentary, the film depicts the "unconcerned relationships" and "unimportant moods" of men and women who pass the time in a casual manner. For better or worse, the film realistically depicts the state of today's youth. PFF Award 1991 Grand Prix nominated work.