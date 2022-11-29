Not Available

The short describes, in an allegoric and symbolic way, the quarantine's routine of a girl. The regular situation, of calm and normality, is focused on the presence of another element that she can relate with. The imminent change is caused by the perception of the other as a negative element which brings to the broken of the balance and the creation of automatism, which substitutes the regular actions because there is the loss of the presentification due to the mirror of the other as a "Significant Ego".