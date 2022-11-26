Isonzo: The War In The Mountains

Not Available

Even today, the region along the river Soca in Slovenia, which becomes Isonzo over the border in Italy, is marked by the traces of the First World War. Trenches, emplacements and underground caverns along the Isonzo give us a mere taste of the vehemence and cruelty with which the war was conducted here. Its common history has made the region a transnational place of remembrance for many European peoples.This fascinating documentary searches for the traces and asks to what extent the events of the First World War, now almost 100 years ago, still shape the identity of the region and its people today.