A sudden widower, Victor finds himself solely responsible for raising his son, Tom Tom. To make money, he claims to be a medium who can speak with the dead and, for a price, soothe restless spirits. Tom Tom, however, discovers that he actually has the powers his father only pretends to possess. Will Victor be exposed as a fraud, or will Tom Tom help his lonely dad win the heart of the lovely, ghost-troubled Lalaine?