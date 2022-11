Not Available

Renowned clairvoyant and International Society for Paranormal Research founder Dr. Larry Montz turns his attention to some of Britain's most intriguing haunted houses, including Belgrave Hall and the famed late 1990s sightings there. Featuring a mix of scientific research and psychic probing from eminent researchers such as Peter James, this fascinating documentary attempts to get to the bottom of these ghostly phenomena once and for all.