Israel: A Home Movie

A vast, well-constructed collage of private home movies from the early 1930s to the mid 1970s that reveals the history of the Jewish state in ways that you have never seen before. Rescued from oblivion in drawers, basements and attics, this footage shows daily family life unfolding alongside events that would shape the country. “The whole idea here is there is no one Israeli narrative,” said producer Arik Bernstein in an interview, “This is no official history. It’s not a left-wing look at history, or a right-wing look. These are personal histories — little moments that make up a whole and show something of who we are.”