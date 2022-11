Not Available

Collected over the course of three decades, this compilation rounds up 27 of Israel's entries in the Eurovision Song Contest, an international music competition in which countries submit a song to be performed on live television. Highlights include Israel's winning songs -- "Abanibi" (1978) and "Diva" (1998) -- plus footage of opening and closing night festivities from the 1979 and 1999 contests, when Israel played host.