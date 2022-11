Not Available

A powerful live concert recording of one of reggae's most revered trios is featured on this disc. Recorded at the Zenith club in Paris during the group's "On the Rock" tour, the concert features Skelly, Wiss and Apple backed by the Roots Radics. Tracks include "Strength of My Life," "Vultures," "There Is No End," "Never Gonna Hurt Me Again," "Greedy God," "Rudeboy Shufflin'," "On the Rock" and many more.