Issac Butterfield: Why So Serious?

After selling out his debut Australian tour in 2018, and selling out his Debut Perth Fringe Festival, Debut Adelaide Fringe Festival & Debut Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2019, Isaac Butterfield returns to the stage for his brand new hour of unfiltered and raw social observations of the society we live in today. ‘Why So Serious?’ explores the political correct culture of our ever so changing world – from the good, the bad and the ugly; Butterfield doesn’t hold back! With the fastest growing audience for a comedian in Australian History – Isaac proves to audiences week after week with his hard-hitting commentary videos (60 million+ video views) that he is bolder than ever to tackle down the issues everyone else is too scared to mention.