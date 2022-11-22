Issencho Yen no Minoshirokin

Not Available

Based on the mystery novel by Yagi Keiichi, the former Deputy Prime Minister was investigated after leaving a national debt of 1,085 trillion yen, but charges were mysteriously dropped. Now, his granddaughter has been kidnapped. The ransom? Either 1,085 trillion yen- the same as Japan's national debt- or a formal apology and financial reconstruction plan from the former Deputy Prime Minister are to be prepared within the next seven days. Can the police save the young girl before the deadline?