Learn the Japanese martial art of isshinryu with an emphasis on the use of two traditional karate weapons in this instructional video. Sensei Mike Reeves demonstrates proper movements and handling in five katas (practice methods). Three of the katas (tokumine-no-kun, urashi-bo and shishi-no-kun) focus on using a bo (a long stick); one (kusan-ku-sai) focuses on the sai (a swordlike baton); and the last is a two-person bo set.