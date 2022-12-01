Ist der Teufel wirklich ein Kind?

Not Available

Reality in Mozambique resembles an unreal nightmare: South Africa refuses to accept the autonomy and independence of this country. More often than not, children are the victims of this situation. Not because they are killed but because they are made into instruments of death. Children in Mozambique are abducted by the Contras and forced to act as murderers of their own people. Their traumatic experiences (abduction, torture, being trained to kill, flight or liberation) and the efforts of the Mozambique government to reintegrate them into society form the basis of this film.