Istanbul Aku Datang

Dian (Lisa Surihani), a sweet and naïve blogger, travels to Istanbul in hopes of convincing her medical student boyfriend Azad (Tomok) to propose to her. She rents out an apartment, not knowing that it is already leased to quirky and shy artist Harris (Beto Kusyairy). Despite the unwanted roomate, Dian tries to make the most out of her sticky situation and conceal it from Azad. But when Azad eventually finds out and leaves her, Dian has to decide whether she should run and fight for Azad or stay and discover if Harris is the one who is meant for her.