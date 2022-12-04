Истиҥ иэйии

Not Available

The main character Sasha is obsessed with a desire: to find love. He and his father go to Yakutsk for the anniversary of Darya Semyonovna, who in her youth was his father's lover. Darya Semyonovna is a domineering, charismatic tyrant. Her daughter – Masha is cunning, educated, who dreams of marrying a prince on a white horse. It is to them that a young guy Sasha gets with his father. Sasha knows his own worth, but he is very naive, simple and kind. The lack of life experience and excessive desire to please everyone plunge Sasha into a series of collisions, which he will have to overcome on the path of true love.