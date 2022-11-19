Not Available

An aging Polish thesp looks death in the eye as he prepares for the inevitable in the absorbing, well-mounted docu "The Existence." While thesp Jerzy Nowak ("Schlindler's List," "Promised Land") addresses a number of concerns about the end of his life, the film explores the question of what will happen to his body after he donates it to medical science. Subject is handled respectfully and tastefully, balancing the clinical with the personal. Pic will thrive on the fest circuit and can expect a long life via Euro pubcaster outlets. (c) Variety