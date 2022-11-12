История нашего дома

Not Available

Ri Jong A, the heroine, is a girl in her late teens who has just finished a senior middle school. Going on an errand for her mother who was a colleague of Un Jong’s parents before their death—they were model workers at the Chollima Steel Complex— she begins to visit the home of the orphaned children. Un Jong’s family kept a book titled The Story of Our Home which describes dreams and happy life of the parents and children. After the loss of her parents Un Jong, student at a senior middle school, is no longer good at her studies looking after her younger siblings and household affairs, and finally gives up an opportunity to take part in a national math contest. Her younger siblings, Un Hyang and Un Chol, also have troubles with their studies and yearn for mother’s love.