Istri Bo'ongan

Arya wants to go home to her parents and celebrate their wedding anniversary in Magelang. Arya decided to come with a future wife like her parents wish, but she was confused because of her lover, Amara is a busy career woman. The problem is, his parents always think that career women can not respect their husbands. Arya and Amara are looking for ways to get their relationship sanctioned by Arya's parents. The idea came up with a girlfriend who contracted Arya. After selecting many women finally the choice fell to Fani. Arya promised Fani Fan money 30 million if Fani want to be a boyfriend lie for a month. Fani accepted the offer because she needed it to pay off her mother's debt in the village due to her illness.