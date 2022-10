Not Available

Peter Forgacs' Bibo Breviarium (Istvan Bibo's Fragments) is a look at Istvan Bibo, one of the most revered Hungarian philosophers and politicians of the 20th century. The images in the film consist of found footage from the man's life, while the audio consists of an ongoing monologue that alternates between biographical information on the man and quotes from his writings. Paul Merrick performs the narration on the English translation of the film.