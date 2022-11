Not Available

Badong (FPJ) is an auto repair shop owner and a doting father to Joey (Judy Ann Santos), his pretty but tomboyish daugther. The protective father that he is, Badong disheartens every young man who tries to woo Joey.The real test in their father-daugther relationship comes when Badong meets and falls in love with a beautiful doctor. Thinking that she is losing her father's love to another woman, Joey agrees to go out with her boastful suitor to spite Badong.