The movie is about a love story between Iskandar, a mute, and Dhia, a blind woman. Iskandar is a humble millionaire who saved Dhia from a road accident. Despite their handicaps, they fall for each other. Iskandar`s friend Ariel helps deliver whatever it is Iskandar wishes to say to Dhia. However, Ariel starts having feelings for her and no longer wants to be the messenger for his friend.