1967

After a warehouse fire, museum director Groof and assistant Pimm find everything destroyed, only one statue withstood the fire mysteriously undamaged. Suddenly Groof is lying dead on the ground, killed by the statue? Pimm finds out that the cursed statue has been created by Rabbi Loew in 16th century and will withstand every human attempt to destroy it. Pimm decides to use it to his own advantage.