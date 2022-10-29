It Ain't Easy

Not Available

A pimp is only married to one thing in his life and that's the game! Nothing and no one can come between him and his money. Mack's life was a little different, he was rare and real as the game itself. Being the son of a pimp and having a prostitute as a mother, his ability to walk a thin line of love and hate between drugs and pimps, and life and death made him fearless and very dangerous. The streets were hot this summer and payback was the only peace of mind Mack was looking for. He had only one person to see no matter what, Memphis Slimm.