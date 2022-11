Not Available

IT ALL BEGINS AT SEA is a drama with a few comic relieves, that tells 3 stories of the same 3 characters. In the first story, a 6 years old, goes to the beach with his parents. In the second story he is already 12 and out with his classmates on a fieldtrip, and in the last story he is 14 and moves with his family to a new apartment. In each story, a dramatic incident makes a change in the plot. .