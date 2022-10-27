1974

It Can Be Done, Amigo

  • Comedy
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1974

Studio

Atlántida Films

An outspoken boy and a gunfighter-pimp save a drifter's life from hanging. The boy's uncle dies, leaving a house and some dry, useless land to the boy. The dying uncle has obtained the drifter's promise to help the boy get what is his. Meanwhile the gunfighter has decided that the drifter should marry his daughter after being with her previously. The two get into a series of brawls and shoot-outs until they arrive in the town and find the boy's inheritance -which turns out not to be as useless as it first appears.

Cast

Bud SpencerHiram Coburn
Jack PalanceSonny Bronston
Renato CestièChip Anderson
Francisco RabalFranciscus
Dany SavalMary Bronston
Luciano CatenacciJames

Images