It Can't Be!

1975

The movie includes three diffirent skits, including different actors. The first skit is about a store owner who steals goods from himself. He is arrested and brought to court, to testify about a murder, while he thinks he is about to get busted for stealing. The second skit includes a cheating husband trying to survive in a love triangle. And the third skit includes a man trying to get married after seeing the bride only once in his life on a bus.