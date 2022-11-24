It can't always be summer

Not Available

It's a documentary that examines the development of a group of teenage kids from the outskirts of Naples and their involvement in a theatre group. Chiara Stella, Domenico and Alessio are all 15 years old and every Monday they go to theatre classes at the Centro Asterix, a recreational space with a small theatre, located in San Giovanni in Teduccio, a district in the eastern suburbs of Naples. The film closely follows the relationships between the children and their teachers; Nicola encourages the children to look into themselves and find ways of facing life with a conscious and above all calm approach. The stories, the needs and personalities of Chiara Stella, Domenico and Alessio emerge through crises, successes and reflection; they open up to each other thanks to the methods and direction of Nicola and through improvisation on the stage. The theatre thus becomes a space for discussion and self-analysis.