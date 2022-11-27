It Collection

Not Available

It is a series of American horror films. The series consists of two films and is the second adaptation of the original novel by Stephen King, after Tommy Lee Wallace's 1990 miniseries. The first installment was the film It, released in 2017 by Warner Bros. Pictures. The franchise centers around a group of seven children living in Derry, Maine, who are terrorized by an eponymous being only to face their own personal demons in the process. This being returns to haunt the children every 27 years. The second installment, It Chapter Two follows the group 27 years after the events of the first installment. The film series grossed a combined $1.1 billion against a combined budget of $114 million, and becoming the sixth-highest-grossing horror franchise ever.