1994

It Could Happen to You

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 1994

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Charlie Lang is a simple, kindhearted New York City cop. When he realizes he has no money to tip waitress Yvonne Biasi, Lang offers her half the winnings of his lottery ticket. Amazingly, the ticket happens to be a winner, in the sum of $4 million. True to his word, Lang proceeds to share the prize money with Biasi, which infuriates his greedy wife, Muriel. Not content with the arrangement, Muriel begins scheming to take all the money.

Cast

Nicolas CageCharlie Lang
Bridget FondaYvonne Biasi
Rosie PerezMuriel Lang
Wendell PierceBo Williams
Isaac HayesAngel Dupree
Seymour CasselJack Gross

Images