It Don't Cost Nothin' to Say Good Morning 1994 is an award winning documentary film directed by Kenny Hotz and Spencer Rice. The film is about the life of a homeless man, known only as "'Shorty' Gordy", who was a beloved but drunken, potty-mouthed panhandler, which was filmed over three years, covering Gordy's life and death. The movie premiered at Palm Springs Film Festival, Cinéfest, the Worldwide Short Film Festival and won best short at the Hot Docs Film Festival.