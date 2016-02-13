2016

It Had to Be You

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

February 13th, 2016

Studio

Vandewater Media

Sonia is a jingle writer who's always dreamt of a big and exciting life. Surprised by a sudden proposal and subsequent ultimatum from her easy-going boyfriend, Chris, Sonia has to decide whether she'll join the ranks of her married friends or take a leap and pursue her fantasies. A whimsical romantic comedy that's raunchy and yet gentle, 'It Had To Be You' explores the choices women face today while satirizing cultural expectations of gender and romance.

Cast

Cristin MiliotiSonia
Kate SimsesLee
Dan SoderChris
Halley Feiffer
Mark GessnerMark
Rachel YorkLori, The Mystery Woman

