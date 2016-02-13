Sonia is a jingle writer who's always dreamt of a big and exciting life. Surprised by a sudden proposal and subsequent ultimatum from her easy-going boyfriend, Chris, Sonia has to decide whether she'll join the ranks of her married friends or take a leap and pursue her fantasies. A whimsical romantic comedy that's raunchy and yet gentle, 'It Had To Be You' explores the choices women face today while satirizing cultural expectations of gender and romance.
|Cristin Milioti
|Sonia
|Kate Simses
|Lee
|Dan Soder
|Chris
|Halley Feiffer
|Mark Gessner
|Mark
|Rachel York
|Lori, The Mystery Woman
View Full Cast >