Not Available

When the resident singer at a venue that hosts weddings and funerals abruptly quits his job, a young, charming new singer (Hamed Behdad) is hired. Unexpectedly, a romantic relationship begins to develop between him and older, widowed woman who also works at the venue, though neither is immediately aware of the other’s emotions. The romance that ensues creates as much chaos as it does tenderness. This is a star-studded and incredibly entertaining ride.