Not Available

It Happened in Saint-Tropez

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Le Tax Shelter du Gouvernement Fédéral de Belgique

Zef’s stormy relationship with his brother Roni is further aggravated when Roni marries his daughter just as he is attending to his wife’s funeral. The two brothers have never got on with each other. One is faithful to his religion, the other lives only for the present. Between London, Paris, Saint-Tropez and New York, a series of confrontations and betrayals threatens to drive the family further apart, but out of this confusion will come a great love story, perhaps even two...

Cast

Lou de LaâgeNoga Melkowich
Kad MeradRoni Melkowich
Clara PonsotMelita Melkowich
Max BoublilSam
Monica BellucciGiovanna
Ivry GitlisAron Melkowich

View Full Cast >

Images