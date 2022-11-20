It Has Already Been Ended Before You Can See the End

Not Available

A film about “the end”. The end has already started, and ended. We call it “the end” in order to perceive it and make it “visible”, but it had already passed when we called it “the end” , or “the end” is always penetrating the present, so we can not recognize time of the end. The end has already started, and ended. The disaster of an earthquake and nuclear crisis in 2011 Japan affected a lot when it comes to making artworks. This work is the first film of a series called PIXCANNING. The word “Pixcanning” is coined from “pix (picture / pixel)” and “scanning” . It is a method used to scoop up (scanning) elements that pass through the meshes of perception (pixel) when images (picture) appear or images are constructed.