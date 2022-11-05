It Is Better to Know How

Not Available

Mane Karakas comes to a small coastal town to dig a hole for watering system. He tries to brighten up the town's sleepy atmosphere. The local journalist who misunderstood Karakas writes an article about new popular melody festival in town. When it was about time for the contract to be signed, Mane explains it is all a big misunderstanding, but singers and orchestras already arrived. Music is everywhere, but Mane goes elsewhere to look for the oil.