It Is Necessary to Be Among the Peoples of the World to Know Them

Not Available

The use of any language other than French in Quebec, particularly when separatist fervor is high, often serves to incite protests and even legal action. This French language documentary examines separatist feeling in parts of Quebec, and reviews language grievances. Among the conflicts examined is one with General Motors. It must be stated that the documentarian are clearly in favor of the separatist cause, and are also in favor of Quebec's "encouraging" companies doing business in Quebec to do it (at least officially) in French. From the evidence of this documentary, the attempts of Canadians outside of Quebec to pacify the Quebecois with "bilingualism" seems unlikely to succeed.