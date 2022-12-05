Not Available

It Is Something Invisible

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The work for this video began by using an hd camera to collect images of trees using a method involving spinning a camera around in the woods for as long as the body could tolerate (60-90 seconds), and then layering and extending the raw footage in the editing suite. One way to think about the film is of a camera gathering small fragments of time from a forest that exists in larger periods of time, and stretching these moments into something more appropriate to what the trees would experience.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images