It Is Something Invisible

The work for this video began by using an hd camera to collect images of trees using a method involving spinning a camera around in the woods for as long as the body could tolerate (60-90 seconds), and then layering and extending the raw footage in the editing suite. One way to think about the film is of a camera gathering small fragments of time from a forest that exists in larger periods of time, and stretching these moments into something more appropriate to what the trees would experience.