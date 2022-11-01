It Is Useless to Resist Us: 25 Years of Information Society

Not Available

This DVD celebrates the 25th anniversary of this hugely influential and popular electronic pop act by giving fans a full live concert, their music videos (never before released on DVD), bonus archival footage and photos, and a brand new EP, all on one disc. The live concert took place in Philadelphia in 2008 and featured James, Paul and Kurt in fantastic form. A German film crew shot the entire show from multiple angles and captured the fantastic energy of both the band and the audience. The track listing for the concert is:1. Peace and Love, Inc .2. Wrongful Death 3. The Seeds of Pain 4. Walking Away 5. Baby Just Wants 6. Burning Bridges 7. Think 8. Jonestown 9. Growing Up With Shiva 10. I Like The Way You Werk It 11. Run Away 12. Back in the Day (Old School Electro Version) 13. Running 14. Are ‘Friends’ Electric? 15. What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy)